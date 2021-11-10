Ronald Lynn Wesselski
NADA — Ronald Lynn Wesselski, 53, of Nada, Colorado County, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on Monday, November 13, 1967 to Edwin Wesselski and Kathryn Sklenarik Wesselski in Wharton, Wharton County, Texas. Ronald graduated from Ganado High School in 1986 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from Sam Houston State University. He was employed with Capital Farm Credit of El Campo, and farmed in Nada. Ronald is survived by his mother; Kathryn of Ganado, his brother; Brendan of Ganado, and his brother Ryan, and sister-in-law; Terra of Richmond, TX. He has been preceded in death by his father; Edwin, infant brother; John, paternal grandparents; Emil and Bertha Wesselski, and maternal grandparents; Edward and Anna Sklenarik. There will be a visitation on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with Rosary being recited at 9:30 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Greg Korenek officiating. Interment will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
