Ronald Manning
SHINER — Ronald Bryan Manning, 78, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born June 28, 1944 in Yoakum to the late Douglas and Edna Manning.
He retired from TexTan Western Leather as a salesman. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
Survivors are his daughter, Lisa Manning of Georgetown, Colorado; sister Melva Don Brown and husband Don of Shiner; brothers, Gordon Manning of Marietta, Georgia and Norman Manning and wife Helen of Yoakum; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan Manning.
Rosary recited at 10 a.m. with Funeral Mass to follow, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Alan Aschenbeck, Brad Brown, Todd Brown, Cole Brown, Mark Rizzato and Chris Greason.
Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Brown, Randal Manning, Russell Manning and Louis Matias.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or School.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
