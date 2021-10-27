RONALD “RONNIE” GRUNEWALD
VICTORIA — Ronald Grunewald, 69, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his home. He was born February 9, 1952 in Victoria, Texas to parents Donald Lee Grunewald and Viola Bea Morgan Grunewald.
Ronnie worked in the oil field community for most of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, participating in BBQ cook offs with friends and family, and going to the casinos. He was a member of the Living Hope Church in Baytown Texas.
Survivors are his wife Pamela Grunewald; children Kelly Weathersby (Carson); Marco Polo and Kimberly Polo; grandchildren Landon, Reagan, Parker, Melody, Marco, and Jr.; brother Gary “Peanut” Grunewald; sister Donna Faye Mitchell. He had numerous friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Grunewald.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home (11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562). A celebration of life will be held at his home following the service.
