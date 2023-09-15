Ronald “Ronnie” James Sikes
PORT LAVACA — Ronald “Ronnie” James Sikes, 85, of Port Lavaca passed away peacefully on September 12, 2023. He was born in Victoria, Texas on April 17, 1938 to JS and Rubye Sikes. Ronnie was not a stranger to hard work and was not only a farmer but was a crane operator for Brown & Root for many years and was employed with Harmony Construction as a Safety Supervisor. It is no secret that Ronnie Sikes was, and will forever be, loved by all who knew him. From his fun loving personality to his contagious laugh and desire to always share a joke or two. Ronnie had a knack for leaving people better than he found them.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lucy Sikes; siblings, Kenneth Sikes, Betty Evans, Dora O’Briant and Sandy Rhine; children - daughter, Rhonda Kokena (John), Marci Nisely (Rob) and stepsons, Johnny Askew (Danna) and Frank Askew (Lisa); grandchildren, Von Sikes, Riley Sikes, Alex Weed-De St Jean, Tess Gossett, Derek McMahan, August Peters, Lucas Peters, Alyce Leonhardt, Cole Nisely, Emma Nisely, Avery Nisely, Brooke Tooley, Brandi Aderholt, Traci Hutson, Jaime Leazar and Blake Askew and 24 beautiful great grandchildren.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, son, Richard Sikes and daughter, Roxanne Peters.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas.
In lieu of sympathy offerings please consider a monetary donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Ronnie J. Sikes.
