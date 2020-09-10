Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Hudson
CUERO — Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Hudson, 62, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born April 15, 1958 in El Campo to the late Margaret Zetka and Jessie Gilbert Hudson. Ronnie is survived by his brothers, Jerry Lewis Hudson of Edna and Jeffery Hudson of Littlefield; nephews, Jason Hudson and wife, Michele, Jonathan Hudson and wife, Jackie, and Jeffrey Hudson and wife, Sarah; and great nephews and nieces, Tyler, Daphne, Blake, Madison, Wyatt and Garrett. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Hudson. Ronnie will be lying in state on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. A funeral service will be Friday, September 11, 2020, 10 am, at First Baptist Church - Cuero with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Pallbearers include Jason Hudson, Jonathan Hudson, Jeffrey Hudson, Tyler Hudson, Tyler Guidry, Davy Thomas, and honorary pallbearer, Blake Hudson. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
