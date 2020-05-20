RONALD WAYNE RUIZ NURSERY - Ronald Wayne Ruiz, 58, of Nursery passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born July 27, 1961 in Portsmouth, VA to Frank Jr. and Rachel Ruiz. Ron was a motorcycle mechanic at Atzenhoffer's Velocity Powersports for over 15 years. He was so proud of his purple tool collection and loved riding ATVs and motorcycles every chance he had. Ron practiced martial arts, karate and had a 6th degree black belt in jujitsu. When he wasn't in the garage, riding, or at the gym, you could find Ron watching his favorite teams, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs. He was a quiet, loving and caring person, and treasured his time spent with his pride and joy fur babies, Buffy and Dog. He is survived by his parents, Frank and Rachel Ruiz of Cuero; sisters, Mary Edmond of Chesapeake, VA, Diana Rangel of Kenosha, WI and Norma Brunello of Kenosha, WI; brother, Joseph Ruiz of Antioch, IL; and his fur babies, Buffy and Dog. Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Martin P. Brunello, Cody G. Brunello, Martin Rangel Jr., Brandon F. Rangel, Joseph F. Ruiz and Alexander J. Ruiz. Please note, it is MANDATORY to wear a face mask while attending services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
