Ronald Stephen
Sandidge
VICTORIA — Ronald Stephen Sandidge 71, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born June 18, 1951 in Brookhaven, MS to the late John and Grace Brister Sandidge. He was a graduate of Stroman High School 1969 and Victoria College 1985. Ronald married Kathy Hyak July 26, 1973 in Farmington, NM. They recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Ronald retired from Formosa Plastics after 23 years of service in 2015.
Ronald was a long time member of Victoria AF&AM Masonic Lodge #40, Sons of the American Revolution, and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed civil war re-enacting as an artilleryman where he made numerous life long friendships.
Ronald is survived by wife Kathy, son David (and wife Katie), son Lucas, and grandsons: Cayden, Nolan, and Rylan. Pallbearers are David and Lucas Sandidge, James Bednorz, Dennis Hermes, Dustin Bednorz, and Tim Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are Cayden Sandidge, Nolan Sandidge, Rylan Sandidge, Darryl Gilbreath, members of the Texas Dixie Grays, and Seldon’s Battery. In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brother John H. Sandidge.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, September 16th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Grace Memorial Chapel. A funeral service celebrating Ronald’s life will be held Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 AM at Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens 8819 U S Hwy 87 North, Victoria, Texas.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you to Ty Meyer, MD and the loving staff of Hospice of South Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Baptist Temple Church.
