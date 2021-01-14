Ronald Wade Friedel
VICTORIA — Ronald Friedel, 56, passed away January 8, 2021 in a Houston hospital. Born May 26, 1964 to Stanley and Georgie Lee Friedel in Victoria, Texas. Attended Our Lady of Victory School through 8th grade. Graduated from Victoria High School in May 1982. Entered Immaculate Heart of Mary seminary in Santa Fe, New Mexico in fall of 1982 taking classes at The College of Santa Fe. Graduated from College of Santa Fe in Dec. 1986 with a degree in Religion Studies. He took some time to look into religious order priesthood. Spent one semester with the Franciscans in Quincy, Illinois. Decided that was not for him. He was asked to teach the spring semester (theology) at St. Joseph High School in Victoria. He realized he loved teaching so he got his Master’s Degree in theology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas. He taught theology at St. Joseph High School for over 20 years. Then he became the Director of the Spiritual Renewal Center. After leaving the Spiritual Renewal Center he taught 1-1/2 years in Mission, Texas at Juan Diego Academy. There was an opening for a theology teacher at St. Joseph High School in Victoria so he returned to Victoria. After two years back at St. Joseph High School his health was failing so that ended his teaching career.
He taught Pastoral Institute night classes for adults throughout the Diocese of Victoria for several years. Served in Prison Ministry for several years at the Stevenson Unit in Cuero, was a Lector at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Survivors: Mother, Georgie Lee Friedel, sisters Pam Pfeil (William), Jennifer Talley (Darrell) , Nephews, Clayton Pfeil (Ashley) , Shane Pfeil (Leah), Neice , Aubrie Shugart (Cody), Great nephews and niece, Jaiden Pfeil, Gavin Pfeil, Adelynn Pfeil, Bob Wayne Shugart, William Shugart, Miles Shugart, Step niece Stacey Grass and her children Ashlyn, Wyatt & Daxton.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Otto & Emma Friedel, George & Tonie Klimitchek, father, Stanley Friedel, great-nephew Colt Shugart.
A come and go visitation will be held from noon-6:00 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Saturday, January 16th at 10:00 a.m. Service will be live streamed. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Hwy 87, Victoria, Texas.
Pallbearers: William Pfeil, Darrell Talley, Cody Shugart, Clayton Pfeil, Shane Pfeil, Glen Chilek
Honorary pallbearers: Aubrie Shugart, Sr. Emily Eilers, Nancy Peters, Mike Shimek, David Pozzi, Chuck & Sandra Bitner. To St. Joseph High School faculty, staff, students and parents, Ron always felt your love and he loved you too.
We know these are difficult times with COVID-19, and we do not expect anyone to risk their health attending the services. We ask for your prayers that eternal rest be granted unto him. Masks and social distancing will be required for those that do attend. If you are unable to wear a mask, then we will appreciate your prayers from home.
Memorials: St. Joseph High School, Our Lady of Victory Cathedral or Juan Diego Academy (Mission, Texas)
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
