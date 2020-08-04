Mr. Slane's services were held on Sunday, Aug. 3rd. at Eckols Chapel at 3pm. He was buried in the Kenedy Cemetery. Dr. Jim Sutton officiated. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Assn.
