Ronald Wayne Boerner
REFUGIO — Ronald Wayne Boerner, “Ronnie”, left this world peacefully the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 43 years, Sandra; daughter: Laura (Billy) Swinney; grandchildren: Davis and Carson Boenig; brothers, Richard (Rebecca) Boerner; and David (Nancy) Boerner as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Lillian and Edmond Boerner. Ronnie was a man known for his passion for collecting antiques and being a master woodworker. He was a big fan of the county sports, cheering on the Eagles and the Bobcats every week. He was a proud member of the Refugio hospital board for nineteen years. Ronnie believed in the Lord and called on him frequently. He was known to be a clear reader with a calming voice. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held Monday October 17, 2022, at 10 am. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Woodsboro TX. The burial ceremony will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetary. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc, 402 S. Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
