Ronel Wayne Roberts
VICTORIA — Ronel Wayne Roberts, 73, of Victoria, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. Ronel was born February 14, 1950 in San Augustine, TX to Ronel McKinney Roberts and Julia Bell Haley Roberts. He married Rebekah Sue Coffin on July 22, 1989, in Eagle Lake, TX. He had been a member of the AG Teachers Association.
Ronel received his bachelor’s degree in education from Texas A&M University and received his Master’s degree in Education from Prairie View A&M. He taught at Rice Consolidated in the Agricultural Department for over twenty years before moving to Region 3 in 1992 and retiring in 2010.
Ronel was a loving and caring man, always putting his family first. He loved BBQing while being surrounded by his family. He dearly loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas A&M football teams play. Ronel also enjoyed planting trees and flowers in his yard.
Ronel Wayne Roberts is survived by his adoring family, wife of nearly 34 years, Becky Roberts of Victoria, daughters, Courtney Lynn Roberts of Victoria, Lindsey Dyan Roberts of Temple, son, Lance Austin, Roberts of Victoria, grandchildren, Naila Villarreal, Nolan Valderrama, and Oakleigh Valderrama. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Vera Ann Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in the Shiner Funeral Home with a Service of Remembrance following at 7 pm. Graveside services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in the Shiner City Cemetery with Reverend Coby Shorter officiating. Pallbearers: Pall Bearers: Jason Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Timmy Prochaska, Kevin Parker, John Streetman, and Les Deuel. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.shinerfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Shiner Funeral Home.
