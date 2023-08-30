Ronnie Eugene Elkins
PORT O’CONNOR — Ronnie Eugene Elkins, 75, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023. Ronnie was born to Billie and Helen Elkins on October 20,1947, in Bryan, Texas, where he spent his childhood years. He graduated from Stephen F Austin High School in 1966, then attended Sam Houston State University. In 1969 Ronnie completed Texas DPS Academy in Austin and became a Texas State Highway Patrolman, stationed in Victoria, Texas, where he trained under “Dutch” Meyer and spent countless hours with his partner Joe Coleman. Later, Ronnie worked in the trucking industry for 18 years before taking early retirement to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a professional fishing guide in Port O’Connor, an adventure he relished for more than 35 years.
Ronnie recently received his fifty - year pin as a Master Mason in the Victoria Lodge. His steadfast commitment to faith, family, friends, fishing and fun was remarkable. He was the consummate outdoorsman who not only loved to fish, hunt and garden, but was also an avid reader. He believed in, and practiced conservation in hopes that his son and granddaughters would be able to enjoy fishing, as he taught them, for many years to come. “Captain Ron” was well-known in Port O’Connor, always seen around town with his constant companion Jack, his beloved Portuguese rescue dog. Ronnie felt his greatest accomplishments in life were his son, Josh, and his two amazing granddaughters. His reward in life was the many, many friendships he nurtured over the years. His friends describe him as the one who would know how to help without being asked. There was never a favor undone.
Ronnie is survived by the love of his life and wife of 34 years, Patti, his son, Josh and his wife Tammy of Franklin, Texas; and granddaughters, Bailey and Brooke Elkins of College Station. His many close friends are left with nothing less than a lifetimes of fantastic and fun memories of “Captain Ron”.
The family wishes to thank the first responders, law enforcement, Mike and Beverly Clifton, Reid Wagner and Harry Bates for their heroic efforts, kindness and respect. Also, sincere thanks to the POC CCA and the entire Port O’Connor community and friends for their love and support.
A celebration of Life will be held in Port O’Connor at a later date.
A celebration of Life will be held in Port O'Connor at a later date.
