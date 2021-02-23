RONNIE J. SIMPSON
WOODSBORO — Ronnie J. Simpson, 75, of Woodsboro, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Ronnie was born on January 3rd, 1946, in Refugio County, Texas to the late Marshall and Allie Simpson. Ronnie graduated high school and became a Correctional Officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club- Calallen Chapter and retired Lifer. He loved fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles. He loved all his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sylvia Simpson of Woodsboro; Two daughters - Lena Leanne Brown (Carlos) of Dime Box, Lora Jean Barrett (Phillip) of Mathis; Two sisters - Glenda Sue Gaines (Larry) of Conroe, Marsha Kay Stewart of Grand Prairie. He also had 7 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 24th,2021 from 12 - 2 p.m at Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 P.M. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or charity of choice. Services under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas, 361-526-4334.

