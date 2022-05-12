Ronnie Lumpkins
BLOOMINGTON — Ronald G. Lumpkins, 67, passed away April 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was born August 13, 1954 in Victoria, TX to Elvie Jean Andrews and Charles William Lumpkins, who preceded him in death.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lea Anne Loest Lumpkins, his two daughters, who he was immensely proud of, Melanie Lumpkins Broome (Jarrett), Melissa Lumpkins Gray, and son Brian Worthington. He was a Popo to 3 granddaughters; Kylee Jean Gray, Kyndall Leann Gray, and Brooklynn Nichole Gray who he loved 2-1, 2-1, 2-1, with all his being. He is also survived by his brothers Richard, Robert, Phillip, and David Lumpkins along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
The family invites you to a Life “Celebration” on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Bayfront Pavilion, Bay Avenue, Seadrift, TX 77983, at 3:00 PM. Bring your favorite drink, chair, and if you wish, your fishing pole.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

