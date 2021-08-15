Rosa Barrientos Huerta
Rosa Barrientos Huerta
TIVOLI — Rosa Barrientos Huerta, 71, of Tivoli passed away on August 11, 2021. Rosa was born on August 30, 1949 to Matias Barrientos and Maria Guadalupe Serna. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Adalaida Garcia, Juanita Huerta, Lee Williams, Josie Spence, brothers, Nieves Barrientos and Felipe Barrientos as well as her beloved dog, CoCo. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria from 4pm -8pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Social distancing and masks will be required. On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 a mass will begin at 10am at Our Lady of the Guadalupe Catholic Church in Tivoli. Services are under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home 361-575-3212.

