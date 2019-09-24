ROSA LEE BRYANT PORT O'CONNOR - Rosa Lee Bryant, 93, of Port O'Connor, TX passed away on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019. Rosa Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Luciano and Dolores Ramos, her sisters, Elvira, Esther, Dolores, Genoveva, Aurelia, Lena, her brother, Joe David Ramos, 1st husband Jesse Emmanuel Stringo, her 2nd husband, Bill Bryant, her children, Leslie (DV), David (Rosemary), Kenneth, her grandsons, Jesse "Bubba" Stringo III, Kevin Stringo and her great-grandson, Nixon Stringo. She is survived by her children, Jesse Jr. (Linda), Virginia (d. Steve), James (d. Lina), Ruby Jane (Bob), Andrew and Teresa, her 24 grandchildren, her 43 great-grandchildren and her 16 great-great grandchildren. Rosa Lee was born in 1926 in Matagorda County to Dolores and Luciano Ramos. She lived in Port O'Connor most of her life. She was a hard worker who took pride in the care taking of others. She was known for her amazing seamstress skills and her wonderful cooking. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Port O'Connor Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 732, Port O'Connor, 77982. Visitation will be held from 5:30PM to 8PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:30PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port O' Connor, TX. Anyone wishing to sign the guestbook, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

