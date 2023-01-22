Rosa Lee Wyatt
TYLER — Services for Rosa Lee Wyatt, age 97 will be January 28, 2023, at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca, Texas. Rosa was born on August 26, 1925, in DaCosta, Texas to the late Ladislav and Rosa (Mikeska) Marek. She passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. Rosa was a longtime resident of Port Lavaca, Texas before moving to Tyler in 2018. She found enjoyment in knitting, crocheting, and sewing and loved bowling in her Monday night bowling league. Rosa attended First Presbyterian Church in Port Lavaca where she was a member for over 50 years. She was also a volunteer at the Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca for over 35 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Wyatt in 2001 whom she married on April 7, 1945, brother, “Bucky” Marek in 1949 and daughter, Linda Hearn in 2021; Survived by daughter, Dawn Dierlam of Tyler, Texas; four grandchildren, Dawn Andrews of Anchorage, Alaska, Christi (Chuck) Holley of Victoria, Texas; Andrea (Derek) Tracy of Phoenix, Arizona, Mandy Lynn (Stephen) Burke of Tyler, Texas, nine great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Private burial will be Memorial Gardens in Victoria, Texas.
