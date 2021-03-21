Rosa Linda Balli
SAN ANTONIO — Rosa Linda (Rosie) Balli, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 68 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on October 6, 1952, in Victoria, TX, to her mother, Chanita Guillen Herzog and father, Albert Robles. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret and brother, Arthur. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years (May 29, 1972) Charles (Sonny) Balli. Her spirit is carried on by Sonny and their 4 children: Jason Michael Balli, Nicole Angela Larson, Charity Faith Barrera, and Marcus Gabriel Balli and her 12 grandchildren: Isaiah and Bethany (Jason & Vanessa Balli), Genevieve, Mackenzie, Max, and Jackson (Philip & Nicole Larson), Dylan and Corina (Mark & Charity Barrera), Elijah, Zeriah, Olyviah and Hezekiah (Marcus & Jessica Balli). Her 17 nieces and 12 nephews. 4 kids from her brother Albert, 3 from her brother Arthur, 5 from her sister Janie, 5 from her sister Margaret, 4 from her sister Mary, 3 from her sister Gloria, 4 from her sister Della, and 1 from her sister Frances.
To say Rosie loved her children and grandchildren very much is an understatement. She truly lived for them. She sacrificed her needs and wants, for theirs. She never a missed single game or event and gave so selflessly to ensure they had all they wanted. When she was not waiting on her children or grandchildren, she enjoyed baking! She loved baking anything and everything. Her infamous wedding cookies, every New Year’s Eve, were the highlight of the party, for most. Her Earthquake Cake was regularly requested at family gatherings. She loved putting a smile on your face. Her laugh was contagious! Anyone who shared the room with her, couldn’t help but smile or chuckle too, when they heard her laughter. Everywhere she went, telling jokes and finding a way to uplift your spirit, was her thing. If you needed a hug, she didn’t care who you were, she’d wrap her arms around you and tell you, “Smile, Jesus loves you.” Above all this, she loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She lived to serve and walk in his spirit, daily. She and Sonny have been dedicated to their home church, Temple of Praise, for over 35 years. Their children attended and graduated from Sunnybrook Christian Academy, on the T.O.P campus. She thoroughly enjoyed being active at their school and church. She was always quick to volunteer and be involved wherever she was needed. Regardless of the situation, she would always remind us to love just as Jesus loves us. She reminded us to be kind and treat everyone the way we, ourselves, would want to be treated. She showed us all the true meaning of a real Proverbs 31 wife. She served and loved her husband immensely, without question or condition. She honored him and set the example of a God-fearing wife and mother. She devoted her life to her husband and her children, and lived every day, committed, to having them present in God’s house. She set the foundation. She paved the way. She incessantly prayed us all together, regardless of where we were in life. She prayed without ceasing. She fought her battles on her knees. She was a warrior and a victor. She truly was an amazing woman, and her legacy will live on thru her children and grandchildren. She is now pain-free, memory restored, and seated with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Until we meet again Momma, we will remember for you.
