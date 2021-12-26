Rosa Linda Martinez
VICTORIA — Rosa Linda Martinez, 68, of Austin, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 in Austin. She was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Roman Galvan and Elida Rodriguez Garcia on July 29, 1953. She worked as a Surgical Tech for South Austin Medical Center for many years.
In addition to her parents, Rosa Linda is preceded in death by a daughter, Lasara Jasso; and brother, John Edward Rodriguez.
Rosa Linda is survived by daughters, Veronica (Maria) Villalobos, Denise (Terry) Simmons, and Rosa Linda (Hector) Sanchez; son, Max (Barbara) Lecon III; sister, Mary Louise (Raymond) Garcia; brothers, Joe David (Velma) Garcia, and Richard (Rachel) Rodriguez; sixteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5-7 pm followed by Rosary at 7 pm, all at Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with interment immediately following in Thomaston Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jared Garcia, Benny Ray Garcia Jr., Raymond Garcia Jr., Tony Cisneros, Frank Campos, and Fabian Rodriguez. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Max Lecon IV, Terry Simmons Jr., and Darianna Jasso. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.