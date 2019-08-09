ROSA LLANES BLOOMINGTON - Rosa Torres Llanes, a long time resident of Bloomington, Texas, passed away to be with our Lord on Wednesday, August 7th surrounded by her loved ones. Rosa was a woman of great spiritual faith and shared that faith with many. Rosa was a true disciple and child of God. She was born on February 18, 1933 in Glen Flora, Texas to Dionicio and Mary Torres. In addition to her parents, Rosa is preceded in death by her husband Amador N. Llanes and son Amador Llanes, Jr. She is survived by her companion Isac T. Perez; daughters Linda (Rick) Shaffer, Mary (Jesse) Mercado, Rebecca (Robert) Weaver and Erica Llanes; sons Vincent (Mary) Llanes, Paul (Josefa) Llanes and Jeremy (Derek) West. Rosa is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, Rosa retired from Citizens Hospital after many years of service. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston HIghway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am at Philadelphia Pentecostal Church, 377 San Antonio St., Bloomington. Interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
