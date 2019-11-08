ROSA ALEJANDRA LILA MONTES MONTES (ABU) VICTORIA - Lila was born October 6, 1925 in Ciales, Puerto Rico and died September 22, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. She was the third child of nine children born to her parents Juanita Cardona and Jose Antonio Montes. She lived her childhood in Ciales, a small town in the central mountains of Puerto Rico. There she met and married her husband of 57 years, Diego L. Montes, who preceded her in death in the summer of 2003. Lila is survived by three siblings, Alma Montes, Hugo Montes, and Mary Montes; her daughter, Marisol Montes Ortiz and son-in-law, Silvestre A. Ortiz; and her beloved grandson, Silvestre D. Ortiz (Ucho). Lila will be remembered by her warm smile and infectious laugh. She loved to sing and listen to old songs. Her favorite songs were Spanish golden oldies. Lila loved children, and would have had many, but, unfortunately, only had one. She loved to cook, sew, bake and work in her garden. When she wasn't planting flowers she was reading a good book while drinking her coffee, or, on many occasions, a glass of wine. Most of all she loved her family, and of all her family members. She enjoyed her grandson, Ucho, the most. She will be missed particularly by her daughter, Marisol, who seems quite lost without her. Her family would like to thank the staff at Twin Pines North for the care they provided over the last four years of her life. A special thank you to Dr. Juan Llompart and Dr. Veronica Guel Valdivia for their loving care. Thank you also to Dr. Felix Regueira for being there during her last rites. Memorial Services will begin at 9:30 am with a Rosary on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (2)
- Represenative Cloud was wrong (3)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (1)
- Guest column: Bounded rationalism still exists for many people, organizations (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
-
Nov 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.