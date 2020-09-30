Rosa Padron Urban
VICTORIA — Rosa Padron Urban, age 75, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1945 in Victoria to the late Reyes Padron and Manuela Carrera Padron.
She is survived by her husband; George Urban of Victoria, daughter; Veronica Aleman (Chris) of Victoria; brother, Macario Padron of Victoria and her beloved grandson Ethan Christopher Aleman.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters; Mary Ellen Padron and Carmen Padron Martin.
Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be made to Faith Family Church or Harbor Hospice.
Services are pending.
