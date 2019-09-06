ROSA G. RODRIGUEZ VICTORIA - Rosa G. Rodriguez, 60 a native of Victoria, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 31st, 2019. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, September 6th from 6:00PM to 9:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A service celebrating her life and her faith will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, September 7th at Grace Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria. Honoring Rosa serving as pallbearers will be, Mary Carmen Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez, Jr., Randy Macias, Rico Macias, and Elijah Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Rico Macias, Jr. and Patrick Ray Sanchez, Jr. Rosa was born the baby of her family of eight children, February 2nd, 1959 to the late Joe Ortiz and Maria Carmen Gonzales Rodriguez. Rosa was a homemaker all her life, caring and nurturing for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed any time her family would gather together. Rosa enjoyed singing and dancing and had a love for Christian music. She was a longtime member of God's Church of Restoration, enjoying the fellowship and worship with others. Rosa was an avid shopper, always looking for a good sale. As well, she enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the local game room. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Maria Rodriguez; 1 brother and 1 sister. Rosa is survived by her four children, Mary Carmen Rodriguez and her companion, Christopher Balboa, Francisco Louis "Frank" Rodriguez and his wife, Nina, Raul Rodriguez and his fiance, Rose Ann Flores, and Isaac Rodriguez; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; 1 brother and 4 sisters; along with numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial donations are requested to be sent to Grace Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral arrangements. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
