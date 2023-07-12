Rosa Salazar
Rosa Salazar
VICTORIA — Rosa Salazar, age 85, of Victoria TX, passed away on July 8, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. Rosa was married to the Love of her life, Ernest Salazar, for 66 years until his passing. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed planting and growing flowers, as well as crocheting. Rosa had a knack for making money and could sell anything, making a profit in the process. Her love for her family and faith in God was undeniable. Rosa is survived by her brother David Martinez, sister Angie Caballero, children Ernest Salazar Jr., Virginia Salazar, and Robert Salazar, as well as her grandchildren Genevie Salazar, Eric Salazar, Jordan Salazar, and Lorin Salazar. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Salazar and brothers Antonio Martinez, and Alejandro Martinez. Rosa found solace and worshiped at Our Lady of the Gulf in Port Lavaca, TX, and Our Lady of Victory Cathedral in Victoria, TX. In her free time, Rosa enjoyed gardening and crocheting. A memorial service will be held in Rosa’s honor at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, located at 1309 Mesquite, Victoria, TX 77901, on July 14,2023, at 10:00 A.M. There will be a preceding the service at 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the staff at Citizens Medical Center, Sodalis assisted living facility and Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center for their outstanding care provided to their mother. Please join the family in celebrating the life of Rosa Salazar and honoring her memory.

