Rosalie Cathryn Blank
VICTORIA — On Friday, February 19, 2021 Rosalie Cathryn Immenhauser Blank, gained her angel wings at the age of 86 at her home in Victoria Tx. She was born July, 24, 1934 in Yoakum to Henry Carl and Albina Agnes Boening Immenhauser Sr.
Survived by her fur-baby Sunshine; daughters, Sharon Sue Hickl and husband, Anthony of Texarkana, Cynthia Bates of Victoria; sons, Gary Blank of Victoria, Jimmy Blank and wife, Sherri of Cuero, Greg Blank Sr. and wife, Linda of Frankfort, Kentucky; 30 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; sister, Doris Jean Kaiser and husband, Bud of Yoakum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years August Blank of Victoria; daughter Rosemary Blank of Victoria, parents Henry and Albina Immenhauser Sr.; brothers, Henry Immenhauser Jr., Wayne Immenhauser and Kenneth Immenhauser.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with burial to immediately follow at Shillerville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Evan Lesikar, Chad Hickl, Kenneth Blank, Gary Blank Jr., Joshua Blank, Greg Blank Jr., Darren Blank, Terry DuBois Sr., Greg Brush, Brett Jones, Pat Mahurin, Sam Saunders, Jay Taylor, Dean Plummer, Brian Janak and Johnny Monreal.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com,

