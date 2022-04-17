Rosalie Hagens
SHINER — Rosalie Hagens, 87, joined her heavenly family Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born July 11, 1934 in Shiner to the late Louis and Mary Katherine (Materanek) Kurtz.
She married her beloved Harvey Hagens and they enjoyed their life together until his passing in 1991. She attended Nursing School in Hallettsville and worked many years at the Shiner Nursing Home as a LVN. She also worked as a secretary in her husband’s construction company. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, the Altar Society, God’s Little Helpers, the Bereavement Committee and Catholic Daughters. She was a faithful and humble servant, a very loving and kind person who was always willing to help everyone in need. She loved quilting, sewing and baking.
She was also known as “Gagee” to some. She always cherished the time she could be with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors are her daughters, Sharon Pohler and husband Bruce of Shiner and Kim Kalich and husband Darryl of Shiner; son, Mark Hagens and wife Glo of Shiner and 9 grandchildren, Dr. Cody Pohler (Toni), Dr. Kelsey Pohler (Dr. Taylor Pohler), Dr. Ky Pohler (Brittney), Caleb Kalich, Addie Kalich, Nikki Hagens Nerada, Dusty Hagens, Dylan Hagens (Megan) and Drew Hagens (Kylee); 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Kurtz (Elsie) of Shiner; sister-in-law, Verline Esse; brother-in-law, Denis Kolar and numerous extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey Hagens; sisters, Louise Fric, Gussie Kolar, and Evelyn Novak; brother, Louis Kurtz Jr.; lifelong best friend, Mary Ann Rebecek.
Rosary 6 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of South Texas or Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church Repair Fund.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Are we at a point of no return? (10)
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (8)
- Letter: Making our earthly home a better place for all mankind (7)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Guest Column: Turning pain into percentages (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Q: How do hospitals get paid for COVID-19 patients (1)
- Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Guess where people from Victoria are finding new jobs? No. 7 is a surprise (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
- Ketanji Brown Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.