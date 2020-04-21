ROSALIE HARABIS YOAKUM - Rosalie Genevieve Harabis, passed away Saturday, April 18 2020. She was born July 31, 1927 in Flatonia Texas to John and Frances (Novak) Tupa. She is survived by sons Ronald (Katherine) Harabis of Plano and Mark (Susan) Harabis of Houston; grandchildren, Allison Clarke, Erin Schneider, Lauren Jackson, Chad Harabis, Ryan Harabis and Tim Romano; ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Leo, sisters Frances Svatek, Mary Wolkarte, Stella Pechacek, Annie Svatek; brothers John, Charles and Johnnie Tupa. As a young adult, she lived in Houston for several years until marrying Leo on September 1, 1951. Rosalie and Leo enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing in 1998. In addition to being a loving wife and homemaker, mother, grandmother and good friend, she worked at the Hallmark Shop in Yoakum for many years. Rosalie was a member of the Saint Joseph Church Altar Society and KJZT. She was passionate about taking care of her home and yard. Private services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum with interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers: Chad Harabis, Ryan Harabis, Jay Clarke, Jesse Schneider, Jeff Jackson and Mark Zimmerman. A special thanks to the staff of Today's Assisted Living, Yoakum Community Hospital staff and doctors for their loving care of Rosalie and the Shiner Nursing Home who comforted her in her remaining days. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or donor's choice. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
