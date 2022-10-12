Rosalie (Russell) Owen Nathan
SPRING — Rosalie (Russell) Owen Nathan has passed away at her home in Spring, TX. She was 102 years old, only one month from her 103rd birthday. She was born in Okmulgee, OK, the fifth child of Robert and Grace Russell. She grew up in Oklahoma City, OK where she graduated from Central High School. She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Bronte Club for many years. She was married to Maurice E. Owen until his death in 1994, and also to Edward Kendrick Nathan until his death in 2012. She led a long and full life and was loved by many people who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, John M. Owen of Boulder, CO and Russell J. Owen of Spring, TX.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Victoria, TX on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 2pm. She will have a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to any charity related to animal welfare.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
