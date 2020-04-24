ROSALINDA FLORES VICTORIA - On April 20, 2020 Rosalinda Flores was received into the arms of the Lord. She was born on April 22,1948 in Kenedy Texas to John G Figueroa and Maria Fuentes Figueroa. She was a 1966 graduate of Calhoun High School and continued her education at Victoria College where she became an LVN. She enjoyed being a nurse and continued her career for over 25 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church where she taught CCD for many years. On October 11, 1969 she married her husband now of 50 years Raymond Flores. They raised three daughters, Raquel, Marisol Elissa and Elizabeth. Rosalinda had a passion for cooking, baking and crafts. She had the biggest heart, unwavering faith and was known for her love of children, sweet spirit and selflessness. She always put other people first and assisted everyone who needed it. She thought the world of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and would often refer to them as very special gifts from God. Her family will miss her terribly until we are united again. Rosalinda is survived by her husband Raymond Flores, her three children Raquel Rodriguez, Marisol Elissa Fox and husband Larry, Elizabeth Stolte and husband Kevin, mother Maria Figueroa, brother John Figueroa, grandchildren Lauren, Jonathan, Maddy, Kristopher and Ross and four great grandchildren and two nieces. She is preceded in death by her father John Figueroa and grandson Zachary Flores. Family will accept visitors on April 24 from 11am-7pm and Rosary will begin at 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on April 25 and begin at 1pm at Memory Gardens. Due to COVID19 we ask that those who have a mask wear them and continue to practice social distancing. Heaven's Gate Funeral home 412 N. Main Street 361-576-2777. Memorial Park 2201 N Main St.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.