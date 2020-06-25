ROSAURA (ROSIE) ESMERALDA VILLARREAL REFUGIO - Rosaura (Rosie) Esmeralda Villarreal, 60, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born In Brownsville, Texas on December 13, 1959. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Willie Villarreal, Jr. Her three children Teresa, Tracey and Will, four grandchildren; sisters Perla Lara, Belia Lara, Irma Porras, her brother Joe Perez and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Ayala. Rosie was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. She had a deep passion for her family and a nurturing and caring spirit that she shared with all she met. She enjoyed caring for her family and others in the community. Rosie will be dearly missed. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street;Refugio,Texas 78377, (361)526-4334
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (8)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (6)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (5)
- A collective lack of leadership (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.