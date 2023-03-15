Rose Ann McCleskey
SHERMAN — Rose Ann Kaufman McCleskey, 93, of Sherman, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 9th, 2023.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. The memorial celebrating her life will be held at 10:00am Friday, March 17th, 2023 in the chapel at Waldo. Burial will be a private gathering at the family cemetery in Gunsight, Texas.
Rose Ann was born in Kingsville, Texas on November 9, 1929. She graduated from Kingsville HS in 1949. After high school, she worked in retail sales for Ragland’s. She later met a handsome young man while working at the Texas A&I University bookstore and eventually wed her sweetheart, Kenneth Dale McCleskey on March 4, 1955; they were married 65 wonderful years.
Although primarily an amazing mother and housewife, Rose also worked as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant and a Special Education teacher’s aide.
She and her husband were members & actively involved for many years at Northside Baptist Church (Victoria) and First Baptist Church (Sherman).
Rose Ann is survived by her son, Howard Lee McCleskey (Kristi) of Victoria, Tx, and her daughter, Lynette Weber (Troy) of Sherman, Tx. She has four grandchildren (Spencer Weber, Allyson Weber Birdsong, Ashton Weber and Andrew McCleskey) and four great grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her husband (11/20/2020) and her parents, James Herman and Semoria Jennie Van Houten Kaufman.
