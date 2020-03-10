ROSE ELAINE DUBOIS RUNGE - Rose Elaine DuBois, lovingly known as RoRo, passed away on March 7, 2020 in Runge, Tx surrounded by family. Rose Elaine was born on August 31, 1929 to Belle and Mary Mixon in Runge, Tx. She grew up in Runge, where she attended school and was active in church. RoRo also met and married Raymond Nelson "Pete" DuBois in Runge. In 1949, at the age of 20, RoRo and Pete married and then moved around South Texas for several years during Pete's Oil Field career. Eventually, they made Runge their home where they raised 5 children and became involved in their community. RoRo spent her years as a devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. She made the best snow cones in South Texas at the Runge Ice House, loved being an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was a friend to one and all. Rose Elaine DuBois never met a stranger, and it didn't take long to love her. RoRo was preceded in death by her husband Pete DuBois, son John Thomas DuBois, father Belle Mixon, mother Mary Mixon, brother Bill Mixon and niece Neccia Hoskins. She is survived by her children Linda Blount, Raymond (Lisa) DuBois, Chrissy (Mickey) Harlan, Kenneth (Cindy) DuBois, BeBe (John) Schumann, and special daughter Vivian Amaya; brother Wayne (Linda) Mixon, sisters Geraldine Hoskins and Neccia (Tom) Davenport; grandchildren Dwayne Merritt, Stacy Garcia, Brittanya May, Matthew Pullin, Candice Wieland, Stephanie Arnold, Shelley DuBois, John Schumann, Jr., Ethan DuBois, and Katelyn DuBois. Numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Runge, Tx. A rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Runge, Tx. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
