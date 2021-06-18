Rose Ellen Pena
PORT LAVACA — Rose Ellen Pena, 81, of Port Lavaca went to her heavenly home on June 2, 2021.
Services will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca at 10:00 am, with Father Tommy Chen officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception immediately following the service at the Calhoun County Senior Citizen Center.
Rose was born October 7, 1939 to the late John B. and Adella Pena. She grew up in Port Lavaca and worked at Franklin’s Dime Store when she was 10 and got her hardship license at the age of 12. She graduated from Port Lavaca High School and attended Victoria College.
Rose finally said “YES” on New Year’s Eve in 1966 and she and Joe R. Pena were married on December 9, 1967 in Port Lavaca.
She worked at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office and then as THE Receptionist at Union Carbide, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, and was very active in the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 167 Auxiliary, helped with Culture Cuisine, and worked at the Chamber of Commerce after her retirement. She was also responsible for organizing the dancers for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and for teaching the Ballet Folklorico dancers and making their costumes.
Rose and Joe were very involved in sports in the community and never missed games even after their kids were grown. They hosted many kids in the “Up with People” organization over several years, their house was always open to their kids friends and Rose was always willing to cook for them. They hosted foreign exchange students from Spain, France, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Venezuela, Mexico, Argentina, and the country of Georgia. They stayed in touch with these “adopted kids” over the years and were able to even visit some of them in their home countries.
Honorary pallbearers will be her “adopted” families and the kids in the community that “broke bread” with them at their home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Leonel Pena and Joe Charles Pena, Sr.
Rose is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Joe R. “Big Joe” Pena, a son, Joe “Little Joe” Pena, a daughter, Susan Norine Pena, three grandsons, John Dominique Pena, Todd Anthony Frieburghaus and Ethan Thomas Frieburghaus. She is also survived by their mini schnauzer, Sophia Loren Pena and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of adopted children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 8115 Datapoint Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229 or the Calhoun County Community Ministries, 331 Alcoa Dr., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
