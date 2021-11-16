Rose Lee Pish

She was born December 4, 1937 to Curtis and Margaret Warren Butler.
In her career days, she was the assistant to the President of Circle Y, and a past bookkeeper at H & H Cafe & Bakery, and assisted in running the family business, L.J. Pish & Son Saddlery.
Survivors: daughters, Vickie Pish Davies and Sandy Pish Berger (Jimmy); sons, Mike Pish (Jodie), John Pish (Gilbert) and Dan Pish (Sabina); 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Judy Plumley.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, James Leon Pish; son, Jimmy Pish; grandson, Blain Berger; son-in-law, Chris Davies.
Visitation 6-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.