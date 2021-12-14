Rose Marie Cantu
VICTORIA — Rose Marie Lara Cantu, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Victoria. She was born in El Campo, Texas to the late George and Lucille Postel Lara on September 5, 1937.
In addition to her parents, Rose Marie is preceded in death by her first husband, Nicolas D. Cantu; second husband, Inez Cantu; daughter, Ramona C. Castillo; sisters, Adele Moncolva, Georgia Ramirez and Clara Boyd; brothers, Tomas Lara, Jimmy Lara, Joe Ramirez, and David Lara.
She is survived by daughters, Susana Cantu, Margaret C. Perez, Patsy C. Martinez, and Tommie C. (Samuel) Garcia; son, Clem (Linda) Cantu; son-in-law, Lupe Castillo; sister, Lillie Zepeda; sixteen grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren and fifty-two great-great grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 12 - 1:30 p.m., followed by a rosary at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Ed Molina of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will be announced at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Proud Democrat (11)
- Dozens rally outside Victoria hospital against paused COVID-19 vaccination mandates (5)
- Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations (3)
- Former President Donald Trump endorses Rep. Michael Cloud for reelection (2)
- Omicron at our doorstep, vaccines and boosters are our best defense (2)
- Abbott guarantees Texas grid is ready for winter. Where have we heard that before? (2)
- Sharon Dincans Steen (2)
- Jackson County Sheriff announces candidacy for U.S. Congress (1)
- Do you have a family member who served in the military during WWII? (1)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 5 (1)
- Syndicated column: Arbery Case: Three men who decided to play God (1)
- VISD holds retests for STAAR exams after low pass rates in 2021 (1)
- Leilani Marie Foster (1)
- Morrison discusses latest legislative session at Victoria meeting (1)
- Cindy Kay Goodwin (1)
- Shiner's new police chief brings experience from Victoria, Seguin (1)
- Victoria City Council to move forward with establish Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (1)
- Gallery: Freedom Over Fear rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates (1)
- Texas' oldest deli to celebrate 140 years in Victoria (1)
- Victoria native recognized as top of health care field (1)
- UIL releases football conference & division cutoff numbers (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever grown a garden?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.