Rose Marie Cantu

VICTORIA — Rose Marie Lara Cantu, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Victoria. She was born in El Campo, Texas to the late George and Lucille Postel Lara on September 5, 1937.
In addition to her parents, Rose Marie is preceded in death by her first husband, Nicolas D. Cantu; second husband, Inez Cantu; daughter, Ramona C. Castillo; sisters, Adele Moncolva, Georgia Ramirez and Clara Boyd; brothers, Tomas Lara, Jimmy Lara, Joe Ramirez, and David Lara.
She is survived by daughters, Susana Cantu, Margaret C. Perez, Patsy C. Martinez, and Tommie C. (Samuel) Garcia; son, Clem (Linda) Cantu; son-in-law, Lupe Castillo; sister, Lillie Zepeda; sixteen grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren and fifty-two great-great grandchildren, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 12 - 1:30 p.m., followed by a rosary at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Colonial Funeral Home. Officiating will be Deacon Ed Molina of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will be announced at a later date.
