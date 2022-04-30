Rose Marie Knobles
PORT LAVACA — Rose Marie Jablonski Knobles, age 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born on August 06, 1932 in Weser, Texas to the late Peter Paul Jablonski and Carolyn Mary Kaminski Jablonski.
Rose Marie was a self-employed Tax preparer and bookkeeper since 1959; a 69-year member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and Altar Society; Chapter member of the local chapter of the Catholic Daughters; 4-H Leader and supporter since 1964; Precinct Election Judge; life member of the VFW Auxiliary and member of the ABWA.
She is survived by sons, Gary Knobles (Nancy), Mark Knobles (Cindy); daughters, Yvonne “Missy” Woods (Dan), Mary Ann Valentine (Rocky), Marsha Hamilton (Bobby), Dianne Scales, Deborah Knobles, Denise Stringo (Anthony); sisters, Dolores Coe, Lillian McCamy and Barbara Respondek; grandchildren, Stephanie Hernandez, Jerry Hethcoat, Stacy Thole, Travis Valentine, Clayton Carpenter, Kris Carpenter Fralen, Kelly Carpenter Sincebaugh, Julie Knobles-Kinnison, Robert Knobles, Halon Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton, Jacob Scales, and Robyn Stringo; great-grandchildren, Malorie, Isaiah, Deven, Connor, Corbin, Hunter, Mason, Jackson, McKinley and Parker.
Mom married the love of her life, Halon Knobles, Jr., in 1951 and was blessed to have had him for 33 years. She carried on as the matriarch of the family, enjoying all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Playing Tripoley with the grandkids (with no remorse in winning), trips to Coushatta, dancing, music, crossword puzzles, playing the organ at the church for masses, many weddings and funerals, organizing and contributing to meals for whatever occasion arose. Mom loved it all. She didn’t know a stranger, had a very sharp memory and a quick wit. She was proud to be a business owner and loved her customers, enjoyed her community activities and involvement in the church. She is greatly loved and will be missed tremendously.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Halon Knobles, Jr.; infant son, Peter Anthony; daughter, Carolyn Carpenter; sister, Clara Danysh.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas, 77979. Funeral Services will be Monday, May 2, 2022, with a rosary to be recited at 10:00AM and Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Graveside Services will be Monday, May 2, 2022 at 3:30PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1214 Zorn Rd., Yorktown, Texas, 78164.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Jerry Hethcoat, Travis Valentine, Clayton Carpenter, Robert Knobles, Halon Hamilton, Ryan Hamilton and Jacob Scales. Honorary Pallbearers will be Catholic Daughters, Tim McCamy, Martin Perez, Clarence and Janice Bordovsky, Bruce Kasper, Mary Kasper, Rosy and Kenny Weaver, and Belinda Brouillette.
If desired family requests memorials be made in her name to, New Century Hospice of Victoria, 1504 E. Mockingbird Lane #301B, Victoria, Texas 77904, Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 and Catholic Daughters of America, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared on line at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes, 361-552-1705.
