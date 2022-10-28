Rose Marie Marlin

Rose married Robert (Bob) Marlin September 4, 1977 in Yoakum and they were blessed with two sons, Stace and Brad. Her greatest pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Jace and Layne. Rose was highly accomplished at quilting and embroidery. She spent a great deal of time with her friends at the Quilters Patch sharing her work.
Survivors are her sons, Robert Stacey Marlin and Brad Marlin (Kayla Henery), all of Victoria; her father, James Leslie Wenzel, Sr. of Yoakum; two grandchildren, Jace and Layne Marlin; sisters, Pat Chilek (Tom) of Yoakum, Doris McIntosh (Rob) of Von Ormy, Leigh Ann Whitenton (Patrick) of Beeville; and many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Marlin; mother, Dorothy Wenzel, and brother, Jimmie Wenzel.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with visitation from 9-10.
Memorials may be given in Rose’s honor to Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
