Rose Marie Rath
CUERO — Rose Marie (Dreyer) Rath, 77, of Cuero passed away Saturday, December 10th, 2022. She was born on September 9th, 1945, in Cuero to the late Gideon Jerome Dreyer and Rosalie Carolyn Kaufman. She married Gerald “Jerry” Anthony Rath of Cuero on February 4th, 1967, in Cuero at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Rose was a former employee of Coca-Cola where she worked as a secretary. Rose spent many years giving her time and service to Meyersville ISD. She was a Teacher’s Aide at Meyersville Elementary School. She enjoyed the comradery with her colleagues and time spent working with the young students. Rose’s passion was being a home maker. You would often find Rose in the kitchen cooking, canning, and preparing meals for her family. Rose was an avid seamstress, always busy making clothes and dresses for all to wear and enjoy. Her home was always warm and welcoming especially when it came time for the weekly Sunday afternoon “coffee time” with her sister, Mary. Rose enjoyed camping trips with her family and looked forward to time spent with her children and grandchildren and most of all her first great grandchild, Emery “Rosie” Rose Koepke. Mom loved her precious husband, Jerry, with all her heart and took pride in caring for him and his needs. Rose is survived by her children; son, Chris (Debbie) Rath of Cuero; daughters, Lisa (Kurt) Atkinson of Katy and Molly (Tom) Lowers of Katy; grandchildren, John Rath, Nathan Rath, David Rath, Adam Rath, Megan (Blake) Koepke, Emily Atkinson, Kayla Atkinson, Aidan Lowers and Grant Lowers; great grandchild, Emery Rose Koepke; sister, Mary (Gene) Goertz of Cuero and brother, Jerry (Susie) Dryer of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Dorothy (Bill) Frederick. Pallbearers include John Rath, Nathan Rath, David Rath, James Rath, Aidan Lowers, Grant Lowers, Blake Koepke and Cullen Kolle. Honorary Pallbearers include Rose’s dear nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and close friends. The family would like to take a moment to thank Rose’s incredible care givers; Karen Hahn, Erma Gardner, Jessica Boyd, Barbara Sanchez, Kathy Howard, and Darlene Stewart. These women cared for our mother with love, respect, compassion, and were a blessing to our family in so many ways. The family would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses that cared for mom throughout her illness. A special thank you goes out to Dr. Jennifer Gonzales. Dr. Gonzales cared for our mother with great knowledge, dedication, compassion, love, and sincerity. Services will be on Thursday, December 15th at Saint Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church of Meyersville. Schedule will be as follows; Visitation at 9:00am, Rosary at 9:30am, and Mass at 10:00am with burial to follow at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church of Meyersville where Jerry and Rose served as active members for 50+ years. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time! You may sign the guestbook and/or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home-361.275.2343.
