Rose Marie Respondek
SEGUIN — Rose Marie Drzymala Respondek of Seguin Texas passed away June 26th 2021.
A visitation will begin at 9:30 am with Rosary beginning at 10:30 am and Funeral Mass at 11 am will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St. Seguin, Texas. Graveside services will be held thereafter at 1:30 at St. Ann’s Cemetery 8161 FM 541 in Stockdale, Texas.
Rose Marie was born on July 29, 1946, the daughter of Elenora and John Drzymala. She was the oldest child of four siblings (Edna, Matthew, and Jeanette). Rose Marie grew up in Kosciusko Texas and later married Jerome Respondek. Together the couple raised four wonderful children on their farm in Yorktown Texas. Her passion in life was for her family, her faith, and her service to helping others. She worked with the elderly for 35 years as a nurse, dedicating most of her time to serving not just the elderly but the less fortunate individuals of our society. She opened up an adult day care center with her sister, Edna and brother in law, Jerry Strempel. Together, they provided a place of respite for many of these individuals in her center before closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Rose Marie was also very devoted to her catholic faith and served her parish as an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister of Holy Communion. She also helped to sponsor her future son in law through RCIA, Thomas Marcum, into the Catholic faith. Nothing gave her more pleasure than practicing and sharing her faith with friends and family.
Rose Marie is survived by daughters Denise Lanik of Sugar Land Texas with her husband Ken and their four children, Aaron, Allison, Alaina and Annabelle; Elizabeth Walenta of Sparks Nevada (late husband, Jason) and her children Indigo and Kepler; Vickie Respondek of Seguin Texas and her fiancé Thomas Marcum; and son Joseph Respondek of Yorktown Texas with his wife Danette and their three children, Dylan, Tyler, and Kylan. She also leaves behind her sister Edna Strempel and brother in law Jerry Strempel and family; her brother Matthew Drzymala and wife Laureen and family, and younger sister Jeanette and family.
We adore and praise our Lord Jesus Christ for working through Rose Marie in her service to others, and in her devotion to her faith and family. The world has lost a great caring and compassionate soul. Her strength and perseverance to place herself at the service of others will live on as her legacy.
Memorials may be given to St. James Catholic Church or the Kosciusko Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
