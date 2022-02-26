Rose Mary Stringo
PORT LAVACA — Rose Mary Stringo, 71, of Port O’Connor, Texas passed away February 22, 2022. She was born June 22, 1950 in Port Lavaca, Texas to Ben and Matilda Ragusin Vasquez. Rose was a Catholic. She retired from Texas Parks and Wildlife. Following retirement Rose continued to work alongside her husband in their embroidery shop and at Shoalwater Bay Club in Port O’ Connor, Texas. Rose devoted her life to her family, most notably her grandloves. Rose will be most remembered for her beautiful smile, charitable heart, and faithfulness to her loved ones and her community.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Lee Stringo Helms (Jeremy); son, Jason Alan Stringo (Paige); sister, Josephine Prendergast; brother, David Vasquez; Grandloves, Jaclynn Renae Lopez, Joseph Helms, Cole Stringo and great-grandloves, Nierah Ysassi and Noah Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe David Stringo; parents; Great-grandlove, Zaylen Lee Gonzalez; sisters, Pearl Romero and Esmeralda Stringo; and brother, Ben E. Vasquez.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 27th, from 5-7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 28th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Port O’Connor, Texas followed by a gathering at the Port O’ Connor Community Center. On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Rose will be laid to rest beside her husband, Joe David, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Pallbearers are Joseph Helms, Cole Stringo, Jeremy Helms, James Prince, Jorge Suarez, Leslie “Waddie” Stringo, and Marc Stringo.
Our hearts are filled with gratitude as we give our deepest thank-you to family, friends, and community for all your acts of unwavering kindness and support. We will forever be indebted to you all. With Love, The Stringo Family.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
