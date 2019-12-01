ROSEMARY ANN BIGNELL PORT LAVACA - Rosemary Ann Bignell, 70, of Port Lavaca,Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. Rosemary was born in Durand, Wisconsin to Irene (Wagner) Schuh and the late Victor Schuh on November 2, 1949. Rosemary married Harvey Bignell in 1970 and they relocated their family to Texas in 1984. This upcoming summer they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Rosemary worked at Wal-Mart, Senior Citizen's Center, Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, Texas and Westinghouse in Georgetown, Texas. Rosemary loved her family, her flower gardens, baking and cooking, and her longhorn cattle; especially "Cinnamon". She also had a love for expensive bird houses and shopping for the "kids". She was a very generous person, always doing for others, and never wanted a child to go without. Every year she would shop for the "kids", purchasing toys, clothes, jackets, and school supplies which she would donate to the Harbor Children's Alliance and Victims Center, as well as the Blue Santa program sponsored by the Port Lavaca Police Department. Rosemary is preceded in death by her father, daughter; Tiffanie Jae Bignell Phillips, son; Harvey Paul Bignell, and sister; Janet Strand. She is survived by her mother; Irene Schuh, husband; Harvey Bignell, siblings: Lois Goss (Terry), Jim Schuh (Barb), Joyce Sobotta-Schuh and David Schuh, daughters; Gwendolyn Sanford, Samara (Bobby) Henderson, Natalie (Shawn) Buske, and her Honorary Daughter; Carissa Soliz. Rosemary also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren; Lauren Grimsley (Trey), Kyla Sanford, Alaina Buske, Jace Buske, Brennyn Henderson and great-granddaughter Ivy Grimsley. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, with Pastor Ken Bolton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion and Harbor Children's Alliance and Victims Center. OR sent to 8800 South Hwy 35 Port Lavaca, TX 77979 Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
