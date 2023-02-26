Rosemary Cantu
Castillo
VICTORIA — Rosemary C. Castillo, age 71, passed away Thursday, February 23rd, 2023. She was born January 7th, 1952, in Victoria to the late Fernando Castillo and Maria De Jesus Cantu.
Rosemary was the light of our world. She was loving, kind, and her heart was big and made of gold. She was thoughtful and always asked how everyone was doing by name.
She is survived by her sisters Alice Morales (Larry) and Lulu Castillo of Victoria; her brothers Victoriano Castillo (Belinda) of Lake Jackson and Robert Castillo (Nelda) of Austin.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, beginning at 8am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15am and Funeral Mass to begin at 9am. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Henry Ramirez III, Steven Ramirez, Victor Castillo, David Castillo, Robert Castillo Jr. Ray Daniel Castillo.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Morales, Ray G. Morales, Felicia Castillo, Roxanne Navarro, and Lindy Priddy.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212
