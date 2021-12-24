RoseMary Etzler
HALLETTSVILLE — RoseMary Bludau Etzler, 93, of Hallettsville, was called home to the Lord, Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021. She was born in Hallettsville, TX, on July 20th, 1928, to Joseph B. and Bernadina Grahmann Bludau Sr.
RoseMary attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, and on September 9th, 1947, she married the love of her life, Arthur Etzler. She was a homemaker and active servant in her community. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Christian Mothers, V.F.W. Ladies’ Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary. RoseMary volunteered at the Manna Food Pantry, enjoyed many meetings with her 42 Domino Club and Bunco Club, and truly loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: her husband Arthur; 3 sons, Arthur Etzler, Jr., Ronald Etzler & wife Allison, Marcus Etzler & wife Barbara; 3 daughters, LaNelle Blahuta & husband Glenn, Nancy Homeyer & husband Don, and Roseann Mikes & husband Jimmy; 15 grandchildren, Travis Etzler, Shaun Etzler, Amanda Fink, Jeffery Etzler, Eric Etzler, Davis Blahuta, Natalie Cooper, Kirk Blahuta, Kimberly Pruitt, Lindsey Lafferty, Wes Homeyer, Wade Homeyer, Clayton Mikes, Colby Mikes, and Cullen Mikes; and 16 great grandchildren.
RoseMary is preceded in death by: her parents; her 6 brothers, Joseph, Jr., Hubert, Alphonse, Carl, Aloysius, and William Bludau; and 3 sisters, Hildagarde Borah, Martha Kocian, and Helen Bonorden.
Funeral Mass Service: 3 pm, Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 1:30 pm, and Rosary starting at 2:30 pm. Pallbearers: Travis Etzler, Shaun Etzler, Jeffery Etzler, Eric Etzler, Davis Blahuta, Kirk Blahuta, Wes Homeyer, Wade Homeyer, Clayton Mikes, Colby Mikes, and Cullen Mikes. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Memorials: Sacred Heart Catholic Church/School, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.kubenafuneralhome.com

