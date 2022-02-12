Rosemary Gomez
Compian
VICTORIA — Rosemary Gomez Compian went to be with the Lord February 1, 2022 at the age of 72. She was born November 8, 1949 in Nixon, Texas to the late Joe and Helen Rocha Gomez.
Visitation was Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 -7:00 pm with a rosary recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home with the interment at 1:00 pm at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Helen Gomez.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jose Compian; children Michael Joe Delgado, Steven (Paula) DeLeon, Israel John Delgado and Amber (Frankie) Salazar; siblings Joe Gomez, Jr., Lupe Galindo and Jesse Gomez; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved children and reading the Bible and attending Bible studies. She was an exceptional cook. Her favorite meals to make were Caldo con pollo, Menudo and Fried chicken. She also made a delicious rice pudding. She always made people laugh and would be there for anyone NO MATTER WHAT!
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
