Rosemary Kahanek
VICTORIA — Rosemary Kahanek, 87, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Rosemary was born March 7, 1933 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Lillie Lueke Etlinger and Roosevelt “R.J.” Etlinger. Rosemary married Joe Kahanek in 1952 and they moved to Victoria in 1954. She enjoyed gardening and getting together with her mom and sisters to play dominoes and cards. She was a member of Legion of Mary and Charismatic Prayer Group for over 60 years. She would go to the nursing homes every week for over 50 years to make sure that Mass was recited. She worked as an operator for JC Penny before retiring. Rosemary lost the love of her life on their 65th wedding anniversary, 3 years ago.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Kathy Salyer of Victoria, Terry Kahanek (Beverly) of El Campo, Tim Kahanek (Pat) of Victoria; sister, Gerry Boehm of Victoria; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Kahanek; and sister, Ruval Shandera.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9-10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 10 am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
To honor our mother’s memory, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory St. Vincent de Paul Society or The Bethlehem Maternity Home, victoriagabrielproject.org/maternity-home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
