CUERO — Rosemary McElroy, 82, of Cuero passed away March 6, 2022. She was born October 6, 1939 in Yorktown to August and Mary Dworaczyk. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, gardening, baking and playing the organ. She loved a good game of dominoes with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Mary Dworaczyk. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Howard McElroy; sons, Dwayne McElroy and wife Belinda of Spring Branch, Clinton McElroy and his wife Lisa McElroy of New Braunfels; daughter, Felicia Johnson and her husband Brett of Grapevine; brother, Kenneth Dworaczyk and wife Lynn of Georgetown; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all those lives that she touched. Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, 2:00 pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown. Pallbearers include Brett Patton, Cody McElroy, Tanner Johnson, Alexander McElroy, Dylan Neal and Dwayne McElroy. The honorary pallbearer is Juan Rojas. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

