Rosemary Nohavitza
EL CAMPO — Rosemary Faas Nohavitza, 78, passed away on August 25, 2021. She was born in El Campo on January 14, 1943 and was the youngest of five children born to John and Anna Faas. Rosemary’s family was the world to her.
She married her husband Donald in 1961, and they had four children: a daughter Cindy Pittman, married to Randy; a son Jeff, married to Susan; a son, Clay; and infant son, Chad, deceased. She had seven grandchildren: Garrett Mills, Matt Mills and wife Candice, Denya Ardis and husband Harris, Chance, Natalie, Stella and Creed Nohavitza, as well as three great-grandchildren Jessi and Hudson Mills, and Penelope Ardis.
She was a proud graduate of the 1st graduating class of St. Philip’s Catholic School in 1957 and a 1961 graduate of El Campo HIgh School, where she was a member of the volleyball team and choir. Over the past 60 years, she has been a member of St. John’s Catholic Church-New Taiton, where she lent her creative talents in making St. John’s Church beautiful for the Christmas Season. She was also a member of St. John’s Choir, the Altar Society, and Oblate Club. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court #1374, Taiton Extension & Education Club, and a Life Member of the Wharton County Youth Fair where she was the co-founder of the Senior Citizens Luncheon and the Chicken Chase. Rosemary & Donald were past co-owners of Little Farmers Mkt & Flower Mkt with Kathryn & Stanley Sellers, as well as past co-owners of Brothers Well Service along with Robert & Dorothy Kubala and Jarrel & Irene Nohavitza.
In her spare time, Rosemary loved spending time at their family ranch where she was an avid deer hunter. She also enjoyed trips to Louisiana gambling with family & friends, as well as teaching her granddaughters how to cook & bake.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents John & Anna Faas; son Chad Nohavitza; and brothers John, Tony, Robert, and Walter Faas.
A Visitation will be held Sunday August 29, 2021 from 3PM to 5PM at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton followed by a Rosary at 5 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 2:00PM at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Grandsons: Garrett Mills, Matt Mills, Chance Nohavitza, Creed Nohavitza and Godsons: Doug Sellers, Kyle Nohavitza, Greg Kresta, and Darrin Faas. Honorary Pallbearers will be her Granddaughters, Grand-Inlaws, and Great Grand Children.
Memorial donations may be made to Wharton County Youth Fair-Donald & Rosemary Nohavitza Scholarship Fund or St John’s Choir.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681
