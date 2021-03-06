Rosemary P. Saldana
VICTORIA — Rosemary Perez Saldaña, 77, was called by the Lord on March 1, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with COVID-19. She was born to the late Jose and Regina Perez on September 27, 1943 in El Campo, TX. She was a devoted Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she held active roles as a eucharist minister and the Cursillo program throughout the 90s.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Rosemary married the love of her life, Juan Saldaña Jr, on October 23, 1960 in Bay City, Texas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. They lived in Bay City, Firebaugh, California and Abilene, Texas throughout the 1960s before settling in Victoria, Texas in 1969 where they would raise all four of their children. Rosemary’s husband opened Seat Cover Center in 1984 where she was a co-owner and helped operate their small business with her sowing and accounting skills. She earned her GED in 1988. Late in her adult life she chose to work for VISD as a bus driver for 16 years where she found happiness in building relationships with special needs children she transported and watched them grow up. She retired and resided in Victoria, Texas where she would spend the rest of her life with her husband until he passed away in May 2020.
Rosemary enjoyed attending and organizing family celebrations, especially when it was accompanied with Tejano dancing. She loved and adored all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Rosemary and her spouse enjoyed taking trips to Mexico and other locations in the USA throughout their lifetime. She was a woman of faith and continuously sought a religious journey throughout her adult life.
She is survived by her children Marian Saldaña, John Saldaña III and wife Martha, Roseanna Ramos and husband Julian, and Edward Saldaña and wife Sue Ann; siblings Jose Perez, Jr., Sulema Ramirez, Louisa Garza and husband Leon, Alfred Perez and wife Guadalupe, Matilda Perez, Isabel Perez, who is the widow of the late brother Johnny Perez, Stephanie Fonseca and husband Felipe, Steven Perez, Guadalupe Lopez and husband Juan, and Adrian Perez; 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 6 great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Saldaña Jr., brother Johnny Perez and grandson Joe Luis Sanchez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gradefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
