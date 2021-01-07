Rosie Fitch
EDNA — Rose Marie (Siecko) Fitch, age 85, was called home by Our Lord and Saviour on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She was born July 7, 1935 to John and Rosie Gold Siecko in Lavaca County.
She married William Fitch on July 29, 1951 and they were married for 63 years when William passed away in February of 2015. William and Rose were avid ranchers both in Wharton and Jackson Counties for many years. Rose was a true rancher’s wife, helping William in the pastures and barn when he needed an extra hand and she loved to work in their garden at home. Family was the most important thing to her. She was also known as Nanny Fitch to a few children that she babysat in the Navidad community. She was a resident at Southbrooke Manor in Edna the last couple of years and oh how she loved her extended family.
She is survived by her son Randy (Linda) Fitch of El Campo and daughter Pam Fitch (Allen) Babineaux of Meyersville; grandchildren Jason Fitch, Tracey Tollett, Heather Kilpatrick, John Fitch and Joanna Cranek; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Oretha (Norman) Pennock and her brother Fred James (Nelda) Siecko of Yoakum along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John A. Siecko, Clarence Siecko and Halton Siecko; sisters Josephine Lemke and Willie Kolos; granddaughters Amy, Jamey and Sarah.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Andrew Schroer officiating. Mask and social distancing will be required. There will be a 2:00 p.m. graveside service on Friday at Geiger Cemetery near Sublime.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (15)
- Letter: Building herd immunity was hindered at beginning of pandemic (5)
- Letter: Let us unite behind our president on Jan. 20 (5)
- One injured during altercation at Victoria bar, officer fires weapon (3)
- Victoria council to discuss how to spend child safety fee (3)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- Bars to close; restaurants to reduce capacity under state order (1)
- DPS concludes pedestrian's death on Thanksgiving was accidental (1)
- Texas bill aims to stop churches from being shut down during disasters (1)
- 'A pinch and then it's over': Refugio hospital vaccinates 150 in first large-scale vaccine clinic (1)
Online Poll
Have you received a COVID-19 vaccine yet?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.