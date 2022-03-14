Rosie L. Olsovsky
VICTORIA — Rosie Lillie Mondrik Olsovsky attained her heavenly reward Wednesday, March 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 87. Rosie was born November 16, 1934 in El Maton, TX to Ladislav and Filomena Janak Mondrik. She was a twin born during the depression. She grew up on the family farm, picking cotton faster than her brothers, and helping her mother raise her brothers.
Rosie graduated in 1953 from Tidehaven High School. Planning her wedding for after harvest so that she could help her parents, she married Charlie Olsovsky, Sr. on October 15, 1956, and moved to Victoria. After her children were all in school, she went to work as a cook/cashier for VISD Food Service, where all of the students became her “children.” She retired after 38 years.
Rosie was an accomplished seamstress, baker (especially her meringue pies), and cook. She enjoyed raising flowers, especially amaryllis and bluebonnets, and loved hummingbirds, butterflies and purple martins. She also loved angels, kolaches, finding great sales, and buying jewelry for her granddaughters. She was an avid Houston Astros fan, as well as every sport or event her grandchildren were involved in, both athletic and academic.
Rosie and Charlie were lifelong Catholics and were founding members of Holy Family Catholic Church, where they taught CCD. They were married 34 years, until his passing. She attended daily Mass regularly. She was an active member of the Altar Society, KJZT, and the Czech Heritage Society.
She was the perfect example of a generous, thankful and kind hearted person who always carried a smile on her face. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws and cherished all of them dearly.
Rosie is survived by her children: Charlie Olsovsky, Jr., Donald Olsovsky, Larry (Cheryl) Olsovsky and Janet (Greg) Hermes, all of Victoria. She cherished her seven grandchildren: Michelle Olsovsky, James (Haylie) Olsovsky, Emily (Jonathan) Soto, Scott Olsovsky, Brittany (Marc) Flynt, Sarah (Thaddeus) Nadelson and Melanie Hermes. She adored her five great-grandchildren: Cullen Olsovsky, Logan and Madelyn Flynt, Leo Nadelson, and Kinsley Soto. She is survived by one brother, Edward Mondrik of El Maton.
Rosie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charlie Olsovsky, Sr. and son, Bruce David Olsovsky, sisters: Martha Salas, Eleanora Hajovsky; and brothers: George Mondrik, Sr., Jerry Mondrik, Robert Mondrik, Sr. (her twin), and Frank Mondrik, Sr.
Pallbearers will be James and Scott Olsovsky, Greg Hermes, Marc Flynt, Jonathan Soto, and David Mondrik (nephew). Honorary pallbearer will be Thaddeus Nadelson.
Services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 with visitation at 9:00 am, rosary at 9:30 am, and funeral mass at 10:00 am.
Donations may be made to Holy Family Church or OLV Cathedral for TV masses that she so dearly enjoyed while she was homebound.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria funeral home mishandled services, bodies, paperwork; clients say
- Goliad school board shortens in-school suspension after parent appeals
- SkyWest announces plans to stop service to Victoria, flights to continue
- St. Joseph students donate hair for cancer
- Authorities seize drugs, arrest 4 in Victoria County warrant raid
- LSU-Shreveport sweeps conference series over Jaguars
- Area Honor Roll
- Youth doesn't deter Yoakum freshman at Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays
- Marriage licenses Feb. 25 - March 3
- Driver shot and killed in Victoria over weekend
Commented
- O'Rourke talks common ground at Victoria town hall (7)
- Letter: Observations and opinions on current topics (6)
- Mission Valley centenarian recalls growing up on hilltop (2)
- Armando Salazar, Sr. (1)
- L. Rae Cohen (1)
- Blotter: Money, wallet stolen from senior citizen (1)
- Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:9-12; quote by Joyce Meyer (1)
- Texas children need Biden to work with GOP to extend child tax credit (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.